London derby, i tifosi del West Ham insorgono: “La peggior decisone mai presa dal VAR”

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Jarrod Bowen and Declan Rice of West Ham United speak to Referee Andy Madley after a VAR decision ruled out a West Ham United goal by Maxwel Cornet of West Ham United (not pictured) during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on September 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)