London derby, il Times: “I giocatori non capivano fosse un derby”

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Referee Stuart Attwell reacts as Emerson of Tottenham Hotspur holds his face after clashing with Hakim Ziyech (not pictured) of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images