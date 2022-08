London Derby, la lettera di Tuchel: lo chiama “il signor Conte…”

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 14: Head Coachs' Antonio Conte of Tottenham Hotspur and Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea had to be pulled apart at the end of their sides 2-2 draw and both received red cards from Referee Anthony Taylor during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on August 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)