PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 25: Achraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain wave as the players of Paris Saint-Germain line up for the UEFA Champions League anthem prior to the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan at Parc des Princes on October 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)