Mechelen-Club Bruges: chi ha vinto di più in Belgio ed in Europa?

BRUGGE, BELGIUM - JULY 23: (L-R) Timmy Simons and head coach Michel Preud'homme of Brugge lift the trophy after winning 2-1 the Supercup match between Club Brugge and Standrad Liege at Jan-Breydel-Stadium on July 23, 2016 in Brugge, Belgium. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)