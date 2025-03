COMO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Nico Paz, Assane Diao and Maxence Caqueret of Como 1907 celebrates an own-goal scored by Amir Rrhmani of SSC Napol during the Serie A match between Como 1907 and SSC Napoli at Stadio G. Sinigaglia on February 23, 2025 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)