Palmeiras no limits: figlio non vedente, la mamma gli regala lo stadio, la coppa e il derby

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 30: Fans of Palmeiras near Palmeiras clubhouse and stadium celebrate after Palmeiras wins the match between Palmeiras and Santos as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 Final on January 30, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The match takes place at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo by Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images)