Podolski, master of kebab! Trenta ristoranti aperti in Germania

COLOGNE, GERMANY - JUNE 30: German footballer Lukas Podolski (L), who plays as a forward for Turkish team Antalyaspor, poses for a photo with a doner knife with his Turkish co-partner Metin Dag (2nd L) as they open up the 11th branch of their chain Doner Kebab restaurant named "Mangal Doner" in Bergheim town of Cologne, Germany on June 30, 2021. Bergheim Mayor Volker Miesseler (R) also attended the opening of the restaurant. (Photo by Mesut Zeyrek/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)