BURY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Bury FC player Neil Dans meets fans outside Gigg Lane Stadium the home of Bury Football Club who have been expelled from the English Football League (EFL) on August 28, 2019 in Bury, England. After an historic membership of 125 years the EFL have expelled Bury FC after a buyer for the club was not secured. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)