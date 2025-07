BRUGES, BELGIUM - MARCH 13: Fans of Jagiellonia Bialystok show their support prior to the UEFA Conference League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Cercle Brugge KSV and Jagiellonia Bialystok at Jan Breydelstadion on March 13, 2025 in Bruges, Belgium. (Photo by Omar Havana/Getty Images)