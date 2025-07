Spagna, Yeray positivo all’antidoping. Le sue parole: “Notizia devastante”

BILBAO, SPAIN - APRIL 17: Vaclav Cerny of Rangers FC controls the ball whilst under pressure from Yeray of Athletic Club during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second Leg match between Athletic Club and Rangers FC at Estadio de San Mames on April 17, 2025 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images)