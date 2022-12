Ucraina, continui blackout: il popolo non riesce a distrarsi guardando i Mondiali

BAKHMUT, UKRAINE - OCTOBER 21: A missile crater pierces a football pitch near a spectator stand that has also been struck by a missile, on October 21, 2022 in Bakhmut, Donetsk oblast, Ukraine. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of preparing to blow up the Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River which could lead to a "large-scale disaster" including the flooding of around 80 settlements and the regional capital Kherson. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)