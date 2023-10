Ufficiale, la Nazionale palestinese giocherà le partite in Algeria fino al 2027

AZARYA, WEST BANK - FEBRUARY 13: (ISRAEL-OUT) Palestinians wave national flags during a protest against the expansion of the Maaleh Adumim settlement February 13, 2014 at Azarya , West Bank. Israeli rightists and members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet marched to the contested West Bank area, to protest at Netanyahu's decision to block construction there. (Photo by Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images)