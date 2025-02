Uganda, morto il calciatore Abubakar Lawal: aperta un’inchiesta

KAMPALA, UGANDA - JANUARY 16: A police van carrying Francis Zaake, who was heard screaming whilst inside the van, is seen rushing away from Bobi Wine's property on January 16, 2021 in Kampala, Uganda. He tried to reach Wine's property and was arrested. Ugandan security forces today denied entry to for journalists trying to interview Bobi Wine, citing security concerns. Pop singer turned politician Bobi Wine is challenging sitting President Yoweri Museveni who is seeking his sixth term in office after 35 years in power. (Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images)