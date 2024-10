Valencia-Real Madrid, è ufficiale il rinvio dopo l’alluvione in città

LETUR, SPAIN - OCTOBER 30: Emergency workers clear debris after heavy rains hit the region on October 30, 2024 in Letur, Albacete province, Spain. Spanish authorities said on Wednesday that at least 62 people had died in Spain, mostly in the Valencia region, overnight after flash-flooding followed heavy rain. Spain's meteorological agency had issued its highest alert for the region due to extreme rainfall. (Photo by Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images)