Villarreal, il nuovo stadio non piace ai tifosi: ma la squadra ne ha vinte due su due…

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - DECEMBER 31: A general view of the inside of the stadium as players of Villarreal CF and Valencia CF hold a minutes silence in memory of former Brazil player Pele prior to the LaLiga Santander match between Villarreal CF and Valencia CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on December 31, 2022 in Villarreal, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)