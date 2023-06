Arrigo Sacchi: “Ecco cosa lascia Berlusconi al mondo del calcio”

MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 14: A general view of the crowds at the Piazza Duomo during the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi on June 12, 2023 in Milan, Italy. Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian Prime Minister who bounced back from a series of scandals, died on June 12, 2023 at age 86. His state funeral takes place on June 14, and a national day of mourning has been announced. The politician and businessman, at the time of his death, had the third largest fortune in Italy. According to media estimates, his net worth was between 6 and 7 billion dollars. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)