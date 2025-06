Salernitana-Sampdoria, ufficiale il rinvio: ecco quando si giocherà

GENOA, ITALY - MAY 9: Gian Marco Ferrari of Salernitana (left) and Rémi Oudin of Sampdoria vie for the ball during the Serie B match between UC Sampdoria and US Salernitana 1919 at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on May 9, 2025 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)