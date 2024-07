Juventus, senti Szczesny: “Voglio aiutare il club fino alla fine”

BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 21: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was captured using a static remote camera behind the goal.) Wojciech Szczesny of Poland fails to save a headed shot from Gernot Trauner of Austria (not pictured), resulting in the first goal for Austria during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Poland and Austria at Olympiastadion on June 21, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)