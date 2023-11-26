Il big match della tredicesima giornata di Serie A vedrà di fronte Juventus e Inter. L'attesa è già vibrante sui social per il derby d'Italia.
Juventus-Inter: una sfida d'alta quota
LIVEBLOG – Serie A: Juventus-Inter il derby dell’ansia sui social
La Juventus attende l'Inter allo Stadium. I tifosi fremono dall'attesa sul web.
