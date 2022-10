Un genoano al Governo: il Grifone saluta e omaggia Paolo Zangrillo

ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 22: Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pose for a group photo with the 24 members of Italy's new government, Minister of Foreign Affairs and deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, Minister of Infrastructures and Transport and deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, Minister for Industry and made in Italy Adolfo Urso, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, Italian Justice Minister Carlo Nordio, Italian Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Minister Francesco Lollobrigida, Italian Environment and energy safety Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Italian Labour Minister Marina Calderone, Italian Minister of Instruction Giuseppe Valditara, Italian Minister for University and Research Anna Maria Bernini, Italian Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiugliano, Italian Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, Italian Tourism Minister Daniela Santanché, Italian Minister for Relations with Parliament Luca Ciriani, Italian Minister of Public Administration Paolo Zangrillo, Italian Regional Affairs Minister Roberto Calderoli, Minister for the South and Territorial Cohesion Sebastiano Musumeci, Italian Minister of Sport and youth policies Andrea Abodi, Italian Minister for Family and Equal Opportunities Eugenia Roccella, Italian Minister for disabilities Alessandra Locatelli, Italian Reform Minister Maria Elisabetta Casellati, Italian Minister for European affairs, territorial cohesion and PNRR Raffaele Fitto, after the swearing-in ceremony at the Quirinal palace on October 22, 2022 in Rome, Italy. Far-right politician Giorgia Meloni is set to become Italy's first woman Prime Minister. Italians voted in the 2022 Italian general election on 25 September which was called after the dissolution of parliament was announced by Italian President Sergio Mattarella on 21 July. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)