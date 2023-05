Da Belozoglu a Calhanoglu: sempre un nazionale turco negli euroderby Inter

MILAN - MAY 7: Emre Belozoglu of Inter Milan runs with the ball as AC Milan players Rui Costa, Clarence Seedof and Gennaro Gattuso looks to close him down during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final First Leg match between AC Milan and Internazionale Milano held on May 7, 2003 at the Guiseppe Meazza San Siro, in Milan, Italy. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)