C’è il derby a Mainz: Bayer a secco “Schick deve risorgere come Jadon Sancho…”

20 August 2022, North Rhine-Westphalia, Leverkusen: Soccer: Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Matchday 3, BayArena. Leverkusen's Patrik Schick is frustrated with a missed chance. Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa - IMPORTANT NOTE: In accordance with the requirements of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga and the DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund, it is prohibited to use or have used photographs taken in the stadium and/or of the match in the form of sequence pictures and/or video-like photo series. (Photo by Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images)