Nel derby fra leoni e caproni il nuovo che avanza è Leverkusen…

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 25: General view inside the stadium as Bayer 04 Leverkusen fans display a tifo prior to the DFB Cup 2023/24 final match between 1. FC Kaiserslautern and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Olympiastadion on May 25, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)