Verso City-United: 20 anni fa il gol di Anelka nell’ultimo Manchester derby a Maine Road

MANCHESTER - NOVEMBER 9: Shaun Goater of Manchester City celebrates his second goal with team-mates Eyal Berkovic and Nicolas Anelka during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Manchester City and Manchester United held on November 9, 2002 at Maine Road, in Manchester, England. Manchester City won the match 3-1. DIGITAL IMAGE. (Photo by Gary M. Prior/Getty Images)