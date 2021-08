Superclasico, il Boca batte il River ai rigori e avanza in Coppa d’Argentina

LA PLATA, ARGENTINA - AUGUST 04: Carlos Izquierdoz of Boca Juniors (C) and teammates pose with the award check after winning in the shootout a round of sixteen match of Copa Argentina 2021 between Boca Juniors and River Plate at Estadio Ciudad de La Plata on August 04, 2021 in La Plata, Argentina. (Photo by Agustin Marcarian-Pool/Getty Images)