Tutti in piedi, Napule (tr)è

NAPLES, ITALY - MAY 04: Napoli fans celebrate after winning the Serie A championship on May 04, 2023 in Naples, Italy. SSC Napoli are Champions of Italy after thirty three years; the last time they obtained the trophy, Diego Armando Maradona led the team. The victory of the third Scudetto comes for the team coached by Luciano Spalletti, obtaining 1 point away at the Friuli stadium against Udinese. (Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images)