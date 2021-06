Badstuber ha vinto tutto con il Bayern: ma a soli 32 anni gioca nella Serie D tedesca…

KARLSRUHE, GERMANY - JUNE 14: Karlsruhe's Marvin Wanitzek (r) battles for possession with Stuttgart's Holger Badstuber during the Second Bundesliga match between Karlsruher SC and VfB Stuttgart at Wildparkstadion on June 14, 2020 in Karlsruhe, Germany. (Photo by Pool/Uli Deck/Pool via Getty Images)