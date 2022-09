Il derby The Crown: l’omaggio commosso Rangers, il secco Fuck dei tifosi Celtic

WARSAW, POLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image contains profanity) Fans of Celtic display a flag against the crown during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic FC at The Marshall Jozef Pilsudski's Municipal Stadium of Legia Warsaw on September 14, 2022 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)