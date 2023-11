Lo volevano Milan e Barça, Sporting operato Fresneda: starà fuori 3 mesi

LISBON, PORTUGAL - OCTOBER 5: Ivan Fresneda of Sporting CP with Matteo Ruggeri of Atalanta BC in action during the Group D - UEFA Europa League 2023/24 match between Sporting CP and Atalanta BC at Estadio Jose Alvalade on October 5, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)