Mondiali femminili, prosegue sogno Australia: eliminata ai rigori la Francia

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 12: Players of Australia celebrate as Mackenzie Arnold of Australia saves the first penalty of France from Selma Bacha of France in the penalty shoot out during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between Australia and France at Brisbane Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)