Re Carlo incontra Al Khelaifi e la Fondazione PSG: “Collaboriamo”

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 21: Queen Camilla and King Charles III sign a book after visiting the central Paris Flower Market, named after her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth during her state visit in 2014, on September 21, 2023 in Paris, France. The King and The Queen's first state visit to France will take place in Paris, Versailles and Bordeaux from Wednesday 20th to Friday 23rd 2023. The visit had been initially scheduled for March 26th - 29th but had to be postponed due to mass strikes and protests. (Photo by Daniel Leal - Pool/Getty Images)