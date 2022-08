Il TAS ha deciso: la gara della discordia tra Brasile e Argentina definitivamente sospesa

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 05: Players leave the area after the World Cup Qualifier game between Brazil and Argentina at Arena Corinthians on September 05, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The World Cup Qualifier game between Brazil and Argentina has been suspended due to health reasons on Sunday. Brazilian Health Authorities storm field to deport 4 Premier League players accused of not complying with coronavirus rules. (Photo by Marcello Zambrana/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)