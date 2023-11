I gufi di Max (e Simone)

TURIN, ITALY - APRIL 04: Simone Inzaghi, Head Coach of FC Internazionale and Massimiliano Allegri, Manager of Juventus, interact prior to the Coppa Italia Semi Final match between Juventus FC and FC Internazionale at Allianz Stadium on April 04, 2023 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)