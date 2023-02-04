Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Derby di Budapest, vince l’Ujpest: le bandiere della Grande Ungheria alla faccia dell’Uefa…
Redazione DDD
4 febbraio
La Uefa ha vietato l'uso delle bandiere della Grande Ungheria (comprendente altre nazioni...) alle partite della Nazionale ungherese. Ma al derby di Budapest, Ujpest-Honved 2-1, c'erano e non sono state vietate dalla Federcalcio magiara...