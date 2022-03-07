MANCHESTER CITY-MANCHESTER UNITED 4-1

Il grande ex, Zabaleta segue il derby di Manchester a New York: e come ha esultato!

desc img
00:10
Redazione DDD
7 marzo

In un evento organizzato con i tifosi, Pablo Zabaleta, ex esterno del Manchester City, ha seguito il derby di Manchester al al Sofive Meadowlands di New York. E come ha esultato ai gol dei Citizens contro il malcapitato United di Rangnick...