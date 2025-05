BRASILIA, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 5: President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva speaks during an event to commemorate the International Amazon Rain Forest Day at Salão Nobre of Planalto Government Palace on September 5, 2023 in Brasilia, Brazil. The Amazon area covers an area of 6.7 million square kilometers over Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Suriname, Venezuela and French Guyana and has a population of around 33 million. (Photo by Andressa Anholete/Getty Images)