Arminia Bielefeld-Stoccarda, palla alla tecnologia: ecco il pronostico dell’IA

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 12: DFB Cup Trophy is seen ahead of the DFB Cup Final 2025 between Arminia Bielefeld and VfB Stuttgart at Rotes Rathaus on May 12, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. In the 82th final of the DFB Cup 2023 Arminia Bielefeld will face VfB Stuttgart on May 24, 2025 in Berlin. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)