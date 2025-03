Bayer Leverkusen-Bayern Monaco, Aspirine leggermente sfavorite a 2.75

MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 05: Florian Wirtz of Bayer 04 Leverkusen is challenged by Jamal Musiala of Bayern Muenchen during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between FC Bayern München and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at on March 05, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)