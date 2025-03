LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 15: Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich is challenged by Exequiel Palacios, Granit Xhaka and Nathan Tella of Leverkusen during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern München at BayArena on February 15, 2025 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)