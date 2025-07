Argentina's Boca Juniors midfielder Leandro Paredes wears his new jersey during his presentation at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires on July 10, 2025. Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes, World Cup champion in Qatar 2022, returned to Boca Juniors, the team where he began his career between 2010 and 2013, before embarking on a European tour that culminated weeks ago at AS Roma. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)