LA PAZ, BOLIVIA - AUGUST 21: Head coach Ismael Rescalvo of The Strongest looks down during the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2024 Round of 16 second-leg match between The Strongest and Peñarol at Hernando Siles Stadium on August 21, 2024 in La Paz, Bolivia. (Photo by Gaston Brito Miserocchi/Getty Images)