Campanello d’allarme Pepe al Porto: 72 ore prima della Classica con lo Sporting…

PORTO, PORTUGAL - DECEMBER 13: Pepe of FC Porto reacts as referee, Istvan Kovacs shows a yellow card to Sergio Conceicao, Head Coach of FC Porto, during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Porto and FC Shakhtar Donetsk at Estadio do Dragao on December 13, 2023 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)