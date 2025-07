Campionato Argentino, otto partite sono finite 0-0: è record storico

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - JULY 27: Enzo Perez #24 of River Plate battles for possession against Ignacio Perruzzi #38 of San Lorenzo during a Torneo Clausura Betano 2025 match between River Plate and San Lorenzo at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on July 27, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)