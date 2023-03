Chelsea, il mercato lo fanno i tifosi: Bellingham “corteggiato” allo Stamford Bridge

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund looks dejected as Raheem Sterling of Chelsea ( not pictured ) celebrates after scoring the team's first goal with teammates during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between Chelsea FC and Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge on March 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)