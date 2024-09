JINAN, CHINA - MARCH 12: Sho Ito (L) of Kashima Antlers competes the ball with Jin Jingdao of Shandong Luneng during the AFC Champions League Group E match between Shandong Luneng and Kashima Antlers at Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium on March 12, 2019 in Jinan, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)