Dani Alves-San Paolo, polemiche e stipendi in ritardo: 13 anni dopo sarà ancora Siviglia?

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 10: Wesley Ribeiro of Palmeiras competes for the ball with Dani Alves of Sao Paulo during a quarter final first leg match between Sao Paulo and Palmeiras as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2021 at Morumbi Stadium on August 10, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Sebastiao Moreira - Pool/Getty Images)