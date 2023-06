Derby paulista, Santos-Corinthians e il fischio finale anticipato per disordini

SANTOS, BRAZIL - JUNE 21: Fans of Santos throw firework bombs on the field during the match between Santos and Corinthians as part of Brasileirao Series A 2023 at Vila Belmiro Stadium on June 21, 2023 in Santos, Brazil. The match was ended by the referee at 44 minutes of the second half after Fans of Santos throw firework bombs and bengals on the field. (Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images)