Hillsborough, il ricordo vive: Van Dijk e Slot rendono omaggio alle vittime

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Liverpool fans pay their respects at the Hillsborough memorial at Anfield on April 15, 2009, Liverpool, England. Thousands of fans, friends and relatives are descending on Liverpool's Anfield Stadium to mark the 20th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster. A total of 96 Liverpool supporters lost their lives during a crush at an FA Cup semi final against Nottingham Forest at the Hillsborough football ground in Sheffield, South Yorkshire in 1989. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)