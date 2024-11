Monaco, Hutter: “Abbiamo meritato la vittoria”

MONACO, MONACO - NOVEMBER 05: Denis Zakaria of AS Monaco celebrates with Adi Hutter Head coach of AS Monaco after scoring to give the side a 1-0 lead during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between AS Monaco and Stade Brestois 29 at Stade Louis II on November 05, 2023 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)